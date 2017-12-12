Anil Kapoor likely to reunite with Juhi Chawla after eleven years in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next

Anil Kapoor will reportedly reunite with yet another lead actress of his generation as Juhi Chawla is likely to be seen opposite him in a forthcoming family drama.

Salaam-e-Ishq, which released in 2007, was the last movie when we saw him with a lead actress of his generation. Juhi Chawla was opposite him in that romantic drama which had six different love stories. Since then, he has worked with actresses like Mallika Sherawat, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Susmita Sen, Sameera Reddy and Ameesha Patel among others.

Now, DNA reports that he is once again pairing up with Chawla in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film will also reportedly star Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Juhi and Anil will play the role of Sonam’s parents in the film while Rajkummar will be her love interest.

It’s a season of reunions for Juhi Chawla also. After a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai film, the actress will be reuniting with her Deewana Mastana co-star Anil Kapoor after a hiatus of 11 years.

It seems Anil Kapoor is moving back to the actresses he had worked in the 80s and 90s. The actor is currently busy shooting for Fanney Khan which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead. He will also be seen with Madhuri Dixit in Total Dhamaal.