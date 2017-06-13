Amitabh Bachchan's 'textiquette'; DiCaprio, Toby Maguire dine together: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Old buddies Leonardo DiCaprio and Toby Maguire spend time together

Leonardo DiCaprio at basketball games with Zac Efron, Tom Hardy, Kevin Bacon and Tobey Maguire pic.twitter.com/RlDGTj2cJp — Ieo (@leoactivitys) June 13, 2017

Toby Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio, friends before they were famous, 1989. pic.twitter.com/qqAXAGnJfv — History In Pictures (@historyepics) August 17, 2016

Leonardo DiCaprio and Toby Maguire have been friends since they were kids, and the duo have recently been having a ball together. They were photographed at dinner and then a basketball game, and pictures of them from their childhood have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan calls out Sonam Kapoor for not replying to his text

... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh 😡 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

Everyone knows that birthday wishes are a fun but serious affair, and that replying to them is of utmost importance, even if they're from your ex.

Amitabh Bachchan recently reminded us of this fact by tweeting to Sonam Kapoor, who did not reply to his birthday message. Sonam responded to the tweet with an apology and said that she may not have gotten it.

Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message 🙈🙈🙈 I'm so so sorry https://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017

Sridevi takes a dig at Karan Johar in Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge video

Sunday Binge directed by @karanjohar shot by @shamitashetty_official going crazy at his place with @sridevi.kapoor nd @manishmalhotra05 (trying to overfeed me)🙄😅😂# sundaybinge #mom #goodtimes #momandmominthehouse #laughs A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Shilpa Shetty is fantastic when it comes to health and fitness, but she too has days when she cheats.

The actress is known for her Sunday binges, when she breaks her dieting rules and indulges in some sinful treats.

This week, the binge video was shot at Karan Johar's house, who hosted a lunch which Shilpa, her sister Shamita, Sridevi and Manish Malhotra attended.

When Shah Rukh Khan met Imtiaz Ali

So nice to see sooo many meeting so many. This is my contribution “Jab Harry Met Hair all over the place Ali”… A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

The title of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, where he stars opposite Anushka Sharma was recently revealed, and people's reactions have been mixed. While some love the sound of When Harry Met Sejal, others have made fun of it. Shah Rukh Khan himself has no qualms about making puns and references to the film's name, and he recently posted a selfie with director Imtiaz Ali, remarking about the latter's hairdo.

Salman Khan rides a bike with his little co-star

Fans of Salman Khan have been awaiting the release of Tubelight for months now, and to help them tide through the long wait, we now have pictures of Khan bonding with his child co-star Matin Rey Tangu. The duo are enjoying a ride together on an old-style bicycle through the woods.

Varun Dhawan puts on a bandana and rides through city lanes

Easy rider #judwaa2 #worlivillage A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

Varun Dhawan is back from London, where he was shooting for Judwaa 2, his upcoming movie with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu where he plays a double role. Now, he posted a selfie video he took through the lanes of the Worli village. We wonder what scene of the film he may have been shooting by the sea.