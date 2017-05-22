Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham turns 18, and Twitter has field day now that IPL is over

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 22 2017 16:30:31 IST

Sooryavansham, one of Amitabh Bachchan's most iconic films from the 90s, released 18 years ago.

The film is now an adult, but Twitter can't seem to take it seriously.

That the film is constantly being aired on Sony Max is a known fact and one that is made fun of all the time, but the jokes have intensified, because the film is making a comeback to the channel, owing to the end of the Indian Premier League.

Amitabh Bachchan put out a sombre tweet, talking about its story and how he has met many fans of the film who appreciate it.

Twitter had a field day making fun the film, which was directed by EVV Satyanarayana and starred Soundarya, Jayasudha, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan and Mukesh Rishi, as well as the channel.


