Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham turns 18, and Twitter has field day now that IPL is over

Sooryavansham, one of Amitabh Bachchan's most iconic films from the 90s, released 18 years ago.

The film is now an adult, but Twitter can't seem to take it seriously.

That the film is constantly being aired on Sony Max is a known fact and one that is made fun of all the time, but the jokes have intensified, because the film is making a comeback to the channel, owing to the end of the Indian Premier League.

Amitabh Bachchan put out a sombre tweet, talking about its story and how he has met many fans of the film who appreciate it.

T 2430 - Its 18 years of 'SooryaVansham' ..a dynamic story, and one that has been on Tv a lot .. have met many who have adored it ..Love pic.twitter.com/ZDDbTZBNsS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 20, 2017

Twitter had a field day making fun the film, which was directed by EVV Satyanarayana and starred Soundarya, Jayasudha, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan and Mukesh Rishi, as well as the channel.

@SrBachchan only 18 yrs of SooryaVansham? Par Sony Max pe Toh 1872 se aa rhi hai. 😂😂 — mannu kaushik (@immannuk) May 20, 2017

IPL is almost over and Hira Thakur on his way to set max. pic.twitter.com/oNkdz7ydpk — KamalLochan (@Kamallochan1982) May 19, 2017

From tomorrow onwards "Dus saal aapke naam" song will be replaced by 'Dil mere tu deewana hai" #Heera#Sooryavansham — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 21, 2017

When it has been 5 minutes and he hasn't aired Sooryavansham yet. pic.twitter.com/Dn4IanTChe — The PunDit (@yashsharmaji) May 21, 2017