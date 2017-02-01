Amitabh Bachchan tweets to Vodafone for help, Jio responds offering free SIM

Having 24.7 million followers on Twitter has its fair share of perks. Amitabh Bachchan, who is the second most followed celebrity on Twitter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is banking on his vast following to get even the smallest of his issues resolved.

Bachchan took to Twitter to address his grievance to telecom operator Vodafone. He complained that while his handset is able to receive text messages, it is unable to send them.

Well, half an hour later, Vodafone became this wish-granting factory when Bachchan tweeted that the issue has been resolved. When other Twitter users hint at the selective treatment dished out by Vodafone, the official Twitter handle of the telecom giant assured that they will also look into the grievances of other customers.

VODAFONE WE HAVE A PROBLEM ..!! ALL SEND MESSAGES COMING FAILED .. RECEIVING SMS BUT NOT GOING .. HHEEEELLLLPPPPP !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

@VodafoneIN@SrBachchan Can Vodafone extend the same kind of service to each of its customers? Or u reserve preferential treatment 4 biggies — Lovekush Singhania (@myself_kushlove) January 31, 2017

However, Vodafone India was not the first to respond to Bachchan's complaint on Twitter.

In fact, the official handle of Reliance Jio was among the first users to reply to Bachchan's tweet. They claimed that they would be happy to help the senior actor, who has also served as their voice in one of the commercials, by sending him a Jio sim card and activating it instantly through the e-KYC home delivery process. Before Bachchan could consider this offer, Vodafone India managed to resolve his issue.

@SrBachchan Sir, we would be happy to deliver a Jio SIM to you & activate it instantly through our Aadhaar based eKYC home delivery process. — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) January 31, 2017

VODAFONE PROBLEM SOLVED ... THANK YOU .. ALL SMS GOING THROUGH NOW .... BAAAADDDDUUUMMBBAAA ...!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

Last year, Bachchan had pulled off a similar trick on Samsung when he complained that he could not charge his new Samsung Note 7 beyond 60%. Samsung responded by sending a replacement directly to Bachchan's residence, probably accompanied by a message that read: "Khush toh bahut honge aaj aap?"