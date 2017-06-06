Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out to clash with Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, will release on 1 December 2017, and will be clashing with Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu.

The film features Amitabh as a 102-year-old and Rishi as his 75-year-old son. The makers aim to wrap up the shoot by July, read a statement.

102 Not Out is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name. The film is a sweet story between a father and a son and the duo will also speak a few lines in Gujarati in the film.

Amitabh and Rishi, who will be seen sharing screen space after two decades, have previously worked in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Kabhie Kabhie.

Tumhari Sulu also stars Maanav Kaul and will mark the cinematic debut of RJ Malishka. In it, Vidya Balan is set to recreate Sridevi's iconic song 'Hawa Hawai' from the film Mr India.

"I am elated to have such a cult number in the film. It plays a key role in the film and is not just a remix for the end credits. Our intention is to pay a true tribute to the original and revive it in its full glory. I am looking forward to the flower power team of Vidya and Neha (Dhupia) to break a leg," said director Suresh Triveni about the song.

(With inputs from IANS)