Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya to star in lead roles in Shoojit Sircar's next?

For their fans, who saw them reunite in R Balki's 2016 romantic comedy Ki & Ka for barely three scenes, wished to see Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan reunite on the silver screen for a full fledged film.

Now, Bollywood Hungama reports that the yesteryear couple has given their nod to a romantic drama by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The film stars them in the lead role and revolves around a couple who has stood the test of time for over 40 years. As old age approaches, they do not fear death but the fear losing the other one first.

Hindustan Times reports that Sircar, who has collaborated with Amitabh in three films, had approached both the Bachchans three to four years ago for the film. While they were not impressed with the script back then, they have reportedly given it a long awaited nod now.

Amitabh has collaborated with Sircar in three films, including Shoebite which never saw the light of the day. Bachchan won a National Award for his portrayal of an old cranky Bengali man in Siracr's 2015 slice of life film Piku. He also played a senile lawyer, suffering from bipolar disorder, in Aniruddha Roy Choudhary's courtroom drama from last year, Pink, which was produced by Sircar.

Amitabh and Jaya have shared the screen space in multiple films like Prakash Verma's 1972 romantic drama Bansi Birju, BR Ishara's 1972 film Ek Nazar, Prakash Mehra's action film Zanjeer, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's romantic drama Mili, Mukherjee's 1975 comedy Chupke Chupke, Mukherjee's 1973 musical Abhimaan, Ramesh Sippy's 1975 buddy film Sholay, Yash Chopra's 1981 romantic drama Silsila and Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Since then, they have made fleeting appearances in films like Ki & Ka and Deepak Sawant's 2012 Bhojpuri film Ganga Devi. However, Siracr's film will mark the first time the yesteryear couple will share the screen space in the lead role since Silsila.