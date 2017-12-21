Alia Bhatt on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra: 'He makes co-stars comfortable'

With an upcoming film with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt seems to be enjoying quite a high phase of her career. The Udta Punjab actress, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji's Brahamastra, recently shared her excitement of working with the veteran.

At a recent media gathering, that she was all praise for the senior actor. As Brahamastra goes on floor next month onwards, the actor said she is a bit nervous yet she believes that Amitabh Bachchan is someone who would never throw his weight around the co-stars and rather, would make things comfortable for them.

DNA quotes her as saying, "Amit ji is such a warm person, he tries to make everyone feel comfortable. He won't intimidate intentionally but of course you're working with a legend so something will happen. I am very excited. Every time we met, we used to wonder when we will work together. Finally, the day has come."

At the same event, Alia also denied confirming or denying reports of her being cast opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. "I am starring opposite Ranveer in Gully Boy, which I am starting in January," Alia said during her appearance at the Zee Cine Awards.