Alia Bhatt on Dragon, Gully Boys: 'Always wanted to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh'

Alia Bhatt had three blockbuster releases last year, followed by another this year in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Now, she is in the midst of a six month break from films, indulging in activities that had been on her bucket list for years. However, that does not mean that acting is not on her mind.

She has signed three films and will begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Calling Sehmat soon. It is an Indo-Pak drama and tells a human story in the midst of cross border conflict. Post that, she will begin shooting for Ayan Mukerji's supernatural film Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

In what she confirmed is set to be a three-part series, probably spread over the next 10 years, Alia will be seen doing serious action for the first time in her career. DNA quotes her as saying, "Dragon is a unique story about love, mixed with a lot of power. It’s too early to reveal who has what superpower. But it’s not a thriller. I don’t know if we have seen anything like Dragon ever before. That’s the beauty of the film."

She also expressed her excitement of working with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boys. Since she has already shared screen space with Singh in a couple of commercials, she knows what she is getting into. Pinkvilla quotes her as saying, "Ranveer is a complete crackpot. I’m excited because Gully Boys is an emotional story, and our characters are very interesting, so it will be a unique combination."

She signed off by saying that this year would be special as she is all set to collaborate with two filmmakers and two male actors that she always wanted to work with.