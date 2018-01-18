Alia Bhatt may be seen playing lead in Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next; film likely to start rolling in 2019

Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wants to sign Alia Bhatt for her next movie which will be a woman centric one. The two have reportedly had a discussion already and if all goes according to plan, Alia will be seen in a challenging role yet again.

DNA reports that the director, who has helmed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, has approached the actress with an idea which she has developed. Alia has already shown interest in the film and given Ashwini a go ahead.

The same report states that this film will focus on a sensitive issue based in Punjab. The film is about a girl, her ambitions and her relationship with her parents. It is about how she fights with everyone to achieve her dreams. It will be an emotional tale of desires with a sensitive touch to it and will be based in Punjab.”

The same report claims that Ashwiny has been planning for this movie for the last two years and it will be co-produced by Yardi and Phantom Films. However, the movie will go on floor sometime next year as both the director and Alia are busy finishing their current projects.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:10 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:10 AM