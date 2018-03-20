Alia Bhatt injured on sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria while shooting for action scene, advised bed rest for fifteen days

Alia Bhatt has injured herself on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's supernatural drama Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The big budget film has a number of intense action sequences. Alia was shooting for one of them when she met an accident.

DNA reports that while performing a stunt, Alia fell and hurt herself. She suffered from severe shoulder and arms injuries and has been advised to take bed rest. Such a situation would keep Alia out of shooting for a while now. The same report states that her arm and shoulder have been bandaged and held up in a sling. The actress has got blood clots in her arms too. Team Brahmastra has also confirmed this news on being contacted. However, they did not confirm if Alia is heading back home post injury.

Though the outdoor shoots of Brahmastra were supposed to be wrapped up by the end of this month, now the team is working out a plan B. Alia can only shoot for close-up scenes and the team is checking if they would need any right now, as reported by DNA.

The film, which has Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead, involves major action scenes that include Alia's presence too. Alia plays the love interest of Kapoor in the film.

Brahmastra is going to be the first part of an adventure trilogy that also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 11:26 AM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 11:26 AM