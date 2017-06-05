Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal to star in Meghna Gulzar's film about 1971 India-Pakistan War?

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal is likely to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's next film based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat. After her critically acclaimed film Talvar, Meghna is working on her next project based on Sikka's book.

Bhatt, who earlier was in a dilemma about the film has said yes to the project, according to this DNA report. Vicky Kaushal is being considered for the role of Bhatt's husband in the film.

The film will apparently revolve around a Kashmiri woman married to an Army officer across the border who provides Indian intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. "He (Vicky) is in talks for the film with Alia. The film needed a performer like him. But we are yet to sign on the dotted line and figure out the dates and other things," sources close to the project told PTI.

The Masaan actor is currently working in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan. She was supposed to start shooting Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi fantasy film Dragon, but it has been postponed.

Gulzar's yet-to-be-titled film will be jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, and is likely to go on floors by next month.

— With inputs from PTI