Akshay Kumar's war drama Kesari will see actor work with Mad Max: Fury Road stunt coordinator

The last time we saw Akshay Kumar letting his fists do the talking was in the 2015 film Brothers, the official remake of Hollywood film Warrior, after which, the veteran actor shifted his focus mainly on comedy and drama.

However, with his forthcoming film Kesari, which is inspired by the historic Battle of Saragarhi, Akshay is all set to comeback to heavy duty action and cheer up his die-hard fans. Now according to a report from Mumbai Mirror, the makers have signed Lawrence Woodward, the stunt coordinator behind Hollywood blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge, to choreograph the action sequences of Kesari.

In this period drama, Akshay will be seen as Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers, who on September 12, 1897, led his men through a furious battle against thousands of Afghani invaders.

The same report states that Lawrence has already met the makers on his last visit to Mumbai and will be returning in December to start prep with Akshay. Kesari is heavy on action and Lawrence will be training the actor in sword-fighting besides rehearsing for other action sequences, which also includes hand-to-hand combat. They start shooting from the first week of January in Mumbai, followed by a schedule in Wai, a town in the Satara district where huge sets of the Saragarhi and Gulistan forts as well as a village will be erected and then later at Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Kesari reportedly stars Parineeti Chopra in the female lead. It is co-produced by Kumar and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will go on floors early next year and hit the screens in 2019.