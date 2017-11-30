You are here:

Akshay Kumar's war drama Kesari will see actor work with Mad Max: Fury Road stunt coordinator

FP Staff

Nov,30 2017 11:19 54 IST

The last time we saw Akshay Kumar letting his fists do the talking was in the 2015 film Brothers, the official remake of Hollywood film Warrior, after which, the veteran actor shifted his focus mainly on comedy and drama.

Akshay Kumar. Image from Facebook

Akshay Kumar. Image from Facebook

However, with his forthcoming film Kesari, which is inspired by the historic Battle of Saragarhi, Akshay is all set to comeback to heavy duty action and cheer up his die-hard fans. Now according to a report from Mumbai Mirror, the makers have signed Lawrence Woodward, the stunt coordinator behind Hollywood blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge, to choreograph the action sequences of Kesari.

In this period drama, Akshay will be seen as Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers, who on September 12, 1897, led his men through a furious battle against thousands of Afghani invaders.

The same report states that Lawrence has already met the makers on his last visit to Mumbai and will be returning in December to start prep with Akshay. Kesari is heavy on action and Lawrence will be training the actor in sword-fighting besides rehearsing for other action sequences, which also includes hand-to-hand combat. They start shooting from the first week of January in Mumbai, followed by a schedule in Wai, a town in the Satara district where huge sets of the Saragarhi and Gulistan forts as well as a village will be erected and then later at Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Kesari reportedly stars Parineeti Chopra in the female lead. It is co-produced by Kumar and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will go on floors early next year and hit the screens in 2019.

tags: #Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Karan Johar #Kesari

also see

Karan Johar turns to radio jockeying with new show Calling Karan on Ishq FM

Karan Johar turns to radio jockeying with new show Calling Karan on Ishq FM

Student of the Year 2: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma may be cast in sequel

Student of the Year 2: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma may be cast in sequel

Dhadak: Ishaan Khattar's father refutes allegations of nepotism against Karan Johar

Dhadak: Ishaan Khattar's father refutes allegations of nepotism against Karan Johar