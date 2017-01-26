Akshay Kumar's Republic Day idea: An app to help families of martyred soldiers

It was in October 2016 that Akshay Kumar had posted a message in support of jawans an their families, post-Uri attack. While public discourse had been taken over by the issue of whether or not cultural relations with Pakistan should be boycotted (most stridently, in the demand for the ouster of Pakistani artistes from the country), Akshay posted a video on social media that asked people to focus on the real issue: providing succour to the families of those soldiers whose lives had been lost in the terror strike at Uri.

Now, in the run-up to Republic Day 2017, Akshay has put out another video that indicates he wishes to walk the talk. The Rustom actor has proposed the creation of a mobile app and website that can help in delivering much-needed financial aid to the families of martyred Indian soldiers. The app will allow donors to directly pay an amount of their choice into the verified bank account of the departed soldier's next of kin.

Akshay began his video message with a disclaimer: "This idea is directly from my heart. May be it is useless or can be a big hit."

He then explained his concept:

"I think that our country should have a website or a mobile app which directly connects the kin of martyred soldiers and the people who want to extend help to them. This website will host a list of the names of the martyrs, along with the bank account numbers of their close ones — mother, father or wife. And if someone wants to help that jawan's family financially, they can directly make a contribution into their accounts. That account number will be deleted once the total deposited money accounts to Rs 15 lakh. By this, family members of the martyred soldiers can directly use that money."

Akshay asked his fans for suggestions on fine-tuning the idea, adding, "With the permission of the Indian Armed Forces, I myself will anchor this mobile application and website."

Watch Akshay's video here:

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

In recent times, Akshay's image has increasingly been linked to that of the 'patriotic superstar', with his onscreen oles and offscreen endeavours.