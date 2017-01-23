Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 in legal trouble again, advocate petitions to drop 'LLB' from title

It seems like Subhash Kapoor's upcoming courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 is being taken too seriously. While the film is all about lawyers and court cases, it has been marred by legal controversies since the get go.

Last month, shoe manufacturer Bata had sued the makers and actors Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor for projecting the brand in bad light in the trailer of the film. Now, The Hindu reports that an advocate Ajaykumar S Waghmare has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for dropping the word 'LLB' from the title of the film.

Waghmare argues that the legal profession has been presented in a bad light in the trailer of the film. It shows a group of lawyers playing cards and dancing on court premises. His petition states that such scenes are a deliberate attempt to malign the "impeccable reputation of the Indian legal profession".

The Times of India reports that Waghmare's petition is likely to be heard on 24 January. A similar case had taken place in 2009 when Shah Rukh Khan had to change the title of his film Billu Barber to Billu following a massive protest by the Hairdressers' Association of Mumbai who found the word 'barber' in the title of the film derogatory.

Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel to the 2013 courtroom drama Jolly LLB which had Arshard Warsi playing the titular character. However, there was no opposition from the legal community for including the word 'LLB' in the title of the prequel. In fact, the film enjoyed reputation and commercial success to such an extent that it even won a National Award.

It is possible that the replacement of Warsi with a much bigger star in Akshay Kumar may have invited more attention and in turn, controversy to the upcoming film. Nonetheless, the decision regarding the title of the film remains crucial to the eventual fate of the film.

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla and it is slated to release on 10 February.

Watch the trailer here: