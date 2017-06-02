Akshay Kumar not to attend Toilet: Ek Prem Katha trailer launch on 11 June?

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, will be launched on 11 June. The film has been in news for its quirky love story and its intent to support the cause of anti-open defecation.

Kumar posted a video on his Twitter page that shows how he and his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar are enjoying a cricket match inside a toilet. They have chosen to do so within the confines of the toilet so as to secure an interruption free experience. However, their spot boy gets a misleading idea when he eavesdrops their conversations dominated by gasps of unadulterated excitement.

Every house needs a TOILET,to know why catch us on June 11 with our film #ToiletEkPremKatha's Trailer on @StarSportsIndia#TEPKTrailer11Junepic.twitter.com/MFmxgeWIEj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2017

But Kumar soon clarifies to his spot boy that a toilet should be a must for every home as it not only tends to the nature's call but also serves as a brainstorming area for innovative ideas as well. While this package was an innovative idea to promote their trailer launch at a cricket event on 11 June, it also discounts the tough lives of people who are struggling to avail the primary use of a toilet than indulging in luxurious acts such as enjoying a cricket match inside a spotlessly clean toilet. However, the rough cut of the trailer was shown to multiple acclaimed film critics who had nothing but compliments to pay to the film.

Saw the rough cut of #toiletekpremkatha. Amazing blend of humour with a strong, much relevant message. Take a bow @akshaykumar@psbhumi — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) May 31, 2017

A beautiful story dat needed 2b told #ToiletEkPremKatha Loved everything about d trailer but then I knew I wud.Whattta concept @akshaykumar — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) May 31, 2017

"If you change nothing, nothing will change":@AnupamPkher in #ToiletEkPremKatha promo... A line that stays long after watching the promo.. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 31, 2017

Watched #ToiletEkPremKatha trailer. Big 👍 to @akshaykumar for addressing an imp social issue in a fun, accessible way, Looking fwd to film. — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) May 31, 2017

Just watched the trailer of #toiletekpremkatha. @akshaykumar has a winner with this important story that needs to be told and watched. — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) May 31, 2017

I saw #ToiletEkPremKatha promo today n its magnificence lingers on.Unique mix of non stop entertainment n a cause that every1 must support!! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 31, 2017

Also, Filmfare reports that Kumar will miss the trailer launch on 11 June as he is traveling to Europe for a family vacation to celebrate his mother-in-law and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's 60th birthday on 8 June. Kumar and his family will reportedly visit London, Paris and Italy during their tour.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is slated to release on 11 August.