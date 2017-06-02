You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Akshay Kumar not to attend Toilet: Ek Prem Katha trailer launch on 11 June?

Akshay Kumar not to attend Toilet: Ek Prem Katha trailer launch on 11 June?

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 02 2017 19:28:35 IST

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, will be launched on 11 June. The film has been in news for its quirky love story and its intent to support the cause of anti-open defecation.

Kumar posted a video on his Twitter page that shows how he and his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar are enjoying a cricket match inside a toilet. They have chosen to do so within the confines of the toilet so as to secure an interruption free experience. However, their spot boy gets a misleading idea when he eavesdrops their conversations dominated by gasps of unadulterated excitement.

But Kumar soon clarifies to his spot boy that a toilet should be a must for every home as it not only tends to the nature's call but also serves as a brainstorming area for innovative ideas as well. While this package was an innovative idea to promote their trailer launch at a cricket event on 11 June, it also discounts the tough lives of people who are struggling to avail the primary use of a toilet than indulging in luxurious acts such as enjoying a cricket match inside a spotlessly clean toilet. However, the rough cut of the trailer was shown to multiple acclaimed film critics who had nothing but compliments to pay to the film.

Also, Filmfare reports that Kumar will miss the trailer launch on 11 June as he is traveling to Europe for a family vacation to celebrate his mother-in-law and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's 60th birthday on 8 June. Kumar and his family will reportedly visit London, Paris and Italy during their tour.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is slated to release on 11 August.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 07:28 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 07:28 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 3SL Vs SA
2Jun 4IND Vs PAK
3Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
4Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
5Jun 7PAK Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores