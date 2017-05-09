Akshay Kumar meets Narendra Modi, discusses Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

New Delhi: National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday put a smile on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face with the title of his next film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

He tweeted, "Met PM Narendra Modi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. His smile at just the title made my day," the actor wrote along with a photograph featuring him engrossed in conversation with Modi.

It was earlier said that the film was based on Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. But the film's dialogue writers Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal told IANS that the movie was conceptualised much before Modi became the PM.

The movie delves on the need for toilets for sanitation in the country, and this message is conveyed via a love story.

Modi has been campaigning for the need for toilets in every home for better health and sanitation.