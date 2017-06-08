Akshay Kumar debuts a new poster for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha before trailer launch

National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar's new film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been generating alot of buzz with its story-line. As the trailer of the film releases in the next three days, Akshay Kumar tweeted a new poster of the film.

Set in the background of a village in India, the poster features a few women with lotas and lanterns in their hands with the caption. "Ek binati...lauta do lota party ko! TOILET TRAILER IN 3DAYS."

There was no sign of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Padnekar in the poster.

Here it is:

Ek binati...lauta do lota party ko! TOILET TRAILER IN 3DAYS pic.twitter.com/NlwDlIIDYh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 8, 2017

The film is based on how villages in India do not have concrete toilets in their homes. The film will take inspiration from Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat Abhiyan campaign to end open defecation in India. The first look of the film featured Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar as newlyweds. Pednekar sported a traditional red bridal attire with golden embroidery.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh is set to release on 11 August.