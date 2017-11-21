Aksar 2: Zarine Khan's film gets leaked online three days after theatrical release

Last month, Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton became the victim of piracy just after the film was chosen to be India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2018. Rohit Shetty's grand Diwali release Golmaal Again also succumbed to piracy. Now, Zareen Khan starrer Aksar 2 faces the same fate as many torrent sites have leaked the full movie online, as reported by the International Business Times.

The film only released last Friday and now, some of the torrent sites have made it available for users to watch it online, others are giving the option to download it for free with HD-quality print available within two days of the release.

The piracy will certainly hit the film's box office collections as a huge chunk of money and effort is invested while making a film. The producers would be worried about a substantial loss because the flick is reportedly not doing well at the box office also.

In the past as well, many movies have faced the same situation, the films were leaked online within 24 hours of its release despite government’s attempt to curb piracy.

Aksar 2, featuring Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode in lead roles, began its journey slowly at the box office. The movie faced tough competition in Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu.

It’s the second instalment of Aksar franchise. The first part had Emraan Hashmi, Dino Morea and Udita Goswami in major roles. While the music of Aksar was quite a hit, Aksar 2 did not do well as none of the songs managed to be a chartbuster. Written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the film also features Abhinav Shukla and Mohit Madaan in key roles.

