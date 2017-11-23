Aksar 2 row: Zareen Khan alleges she was not shown film despite repeated requests

The war of words between Aksar 2 makers and actress Zareen Khan has just been escalated.

Zareen recently blasted the makers, alleging that she was initially assured Aksar 2 would be a 'clean film' but was later forced to "wear minimal clothes in every frame". She also claimed the security during the promotions of the film was also not adequate and she almost got physically harassed in a mob.

Furious with her remarks, producer Narendra Bajaj has decided to drag her to court over these defamatory remarks. Mid-Day quotes him as saying, "I will legally pursue the matter after consultation with my counsel."

He also made it clear that Zareen knew everything about the film since the beginning. "A bound script was given to her and nothing since has changed. As for the clothes, she tried everything in Mumbai before we left for the schedule in Mauritius and all the clothes were approved by her. So, I don't understand her comments," said the filmmaker to Mid-Day.

Zareen had even claimed director Ananth Mahadevan to be 'clueless' about the film. But Ananth rubbished the allegation.

He also insisted that there was nothing excessively vulgar in Aksar 2 and that a few long kisses do not make a film erotic. He said that Zareen may not have been "used to that kind of filming".

Both the producer and the director said that they are taken aback by Zareen's sudden allegations as she was looking forward to the film throughout the post-production process.

Reacting to the makers' claims, Zareen has said, "I don't have extra time and energy for these fights that don't hold any value. My question to them is , if everything was so crystal clear and I was aware of everything that was shown in the film *as claimed by the makers n director* then why was I not shown the film after repeatedly requesting them for the same. How is it possible that the main lead is not shown the film or even invited for her own film screening and had to watch it for the first time on Friday night after it released?"