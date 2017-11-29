You are here:

Ajay Devgn to launch multiplex chain across India — other actors and their business ventures

FP Staff

Nov,29 2017 17:20 02 IST

After acquiring six single-screen theatres in Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai Mirror reports that Ajay Devgn is now all set to buy 100 single screens more all across the country.

While Devgn's latest Golmaal Again became the first original Hindi film to reach Rs-200-crore mark this year, his production house and other business also seem to be pacing up.

Ajay Devgn. News18

With Ajay planning to launch his own multiplex chain named NY movies named after his kids Nysa and Yug, we prepared a low down on the other biggies of Bollywood who have developed interest in diverse business ideas.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is not only one of the most successful celebrities in Bollywood but he is also adored for his presence of mind and intelligence. His business interests took a diverse turn as he bought an IPL cricket team along with running his own production house. He also owns 26% of shares of an international chain of family entertainment centres in India named KidZania.

It must be mentioned that along with SRK there are other big names who have tried hands in productions and doing quite great, such as Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan and others.

Shah Rukh Khan. Solaris

Abhishek Bachchan

After having a not so great career in acting junior Bachchan tried his hands in the sports business and bought a Kabaddi team named the Jaipur Pink Panthers. His team has been doing fair in the Pro Kabaddi sessions and Abhishek is often spotted with family attending the matches.

Abhishek Bachchan. AP

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns a cricket team along with husband Raj Kundra. She also launched beauty and wellness products along with her own yoga DVDs as soon as she came out of the Big Brother house.

Shilpa Shetty. Twitter@TheShilpaShetty

Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone

Both Deepika and Kangana are very well known for their style and charisma. Each time Kangana arrives at an airport, the paparazzi cannot stop clicking her while Deepika, with her aura, ensures that each of her looks makes headlines. Both the leading ladies of Bollywood have recently launched their own style range. And we see
them doing total justice to their business roles.

Deepika Padukone. AP

Sushmita Sen

First, she won the crown of Miss Universe, then she conquered Bollywood and after setting an example by becoming a single mother of two daughters, she also proved her entrepreneurial quotient. Sen owns a jewellery retail store
in Dubai and also owns a chain of restaurants and spas across the country.

File image of Susmita Sen

John Abraham

John's businessman skills are now known to all specially after he won back to back entrepreneurship awards in recent past. John also owns a fitness chain and a few boxing centres across India.

John Abraham. Image from Facebook page of John Abraham

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty, being a fitness freak, owns a chain of gyms and workout centres across India. He also owns a production house and a real estate company.

File image of Suniel Shetty

