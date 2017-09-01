Ajay Devgn confirms Sons of Sardar: Battle of Saragarhi delayed; clash with Karan Johar's film averted

Ajay Devgn has confirmed that his upcoming film Sons of Sardar: Battle of Saragarhi will not be releasing anytime soon due to which the movie will completely avoid the clash that it was expected to have with Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's movie (reportedly titled Kesar) on the exact same topic.

The actor confirmed that it would take around three to four years to complete Sons of Sardar: Battle of Saragarhi, due to the scale at which him and his production house is attempting to make the film, touting it as "another level all together". Devgn also rubbished the claims of feeling threatened by Johar's Kesar, stating that he is not "worried about any other film"

"We are working on the script but it won’t happen for another two years because of the scale of the project. The designing of such films is different. What people usually do is first shoot, then get into CGI. But technically, to reach the desired standards, you have to get into CGI first, shoot and then go back to the CGI. We’re going through that process with both Tanaji and Battle of Saragarhi. I plan to go beyond Shivaay with both these films. Meanwhile, I’m working on another script for a third directorial, which will roll once I’m done with Tanaji and begin another film towards the end of 2018 or early 2019," said Devgn according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

According to a report, both Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were readying themselves to portray the same character on screen — Havaldar Ishar Singh, a military leader of 21 Sikh soldiers who led his army to a deathly war against Afghani invaders. This historical incident was then titled the Battle of Saragarhi.

Kesar is reportedly all set for a 2018 release, and will allegedly be helmed by Anurag Singh. Karan Johar and Salman Khan are supposed to be the co-producer's of this multi-star project.