Aishwarya Rai likely to star in surrogacy drama Jasmine, co-produced by Shree Narayan Singh, Prernaa Arora

It looks like a very happy new year for Aishwarya Rai' fans as they might now get to see the actress taking up another challenging role in a film on surrogacy titled Jasmine.

Aishwarya, who is currently shooting for Fanney Khan and also has been roped in for a thriller remake of Nargis starrer Raat Aur Din, India Today has now reported that the makers of Jasmine are in talks her for the film. The storyline of the film would revolve around how a surrogate mother gets attached to the child she gives birth to.

The same report states that Jasmine, which is a co-production of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh and producer Prernaa Arora, will be shot largely in Gujarat and Rajasthan's Pushkar. Confirming the news of making the film on surrogacy, director Narayan said to Mumbai Mirror, "It is inspired by a real life story of a woman in Gujarat who does not want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point she gets attached to the child and wants the child back."

The same report states that Narayan took near to three years to complete the script of this drama around motherhood and needs some more time to fine-tune the script as well as prep up to get the film rolling. Jasmine might go on the floors in post-monsoon 2018.

Though Shree Narayan has written and conceptualised the plot, he and Prerna are now looking for a debutant director to helm the film. The same report states that Prerna reasoned Narayan would be busy with the forthcoming Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-Yami Gautam starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. "That’s why we are launching two new directors. We will still have him as editor and co-producer," she said to Mumbai Mirror.

The producer also expressed her wish to rope in Aishwarya in the film for the lead role but added that it is subject to her availability.

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:00 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:00 PM