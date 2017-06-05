Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives nod to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mani Ratnam films

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been reading a lot of scripts lately, has given the final nod to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mani Ratnam's films according to Deccan Chronicle.

The report states that Aishwarya and Bhansali had a meeting on the sets of Padmavati, which is when she agreed to become a part of his upcoming project. Aishwarya confirmed that she will be working with directors whom she has worked with for a very long time.

There were rumours of Aishwarya being approached for multiple films by different directors. An Indian Express report suggests that Aishwarya might be seen with Anil Kapoor in a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film titled Fanney Khan but no confirmation has been given by the actress yet.

Ad film director Prahlad Kakkar had plans to rope in Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan for a film on marital discord but the actress rejected the film according to the same DC report.

There were reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan being approached for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, as well. The script had been narrated to them. Whether the couple will be a part of the film or not, remains unclear.

Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor, after which she took a five month break to focus on her family.