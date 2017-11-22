Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets hounded by paparazzi at charity event in honour of her late father

After a delightful party for daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured celebrating her late father Krishnaraj Rai's birthday in a unique way. The 44-year-old actress sponsored 100 surgeries for children who are born with cleft lips and palates.

Aishwarya, along with Aaradhya, gave a surprise visit to the SMILE Train foundation to meet and greet the children undergoing treatment. She even cut a cake in the memory of her father. But an emotional Aishwarya was not quite happy with the paparazzi covering the event. At some point, she could not hold onto herself as the actress was getting irritated by the chaos resulted from the shutterbugs and even asked the photographers to stop clicking pictures for a moment, as reported by Hindustan Times.

But what happened after that stunned everybody present at the event. An agitated Aishwarya broke into tears and further requested the cameramen to stop taking snapshots. “Please stop it. You guys don’t know the work. This is not a premiere. This is not another public event. Please show some respect guys. What’s wrong with you all?” asked an angry Aishwarya.

Meanwhile, Aaradhya turned six on 16 November and to celebrate the grand occasion, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan organised a grand get together. Along with legendary grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, the party was overwhelmed with glamour by the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty and their kids.

T 2716 - And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are ..😀😀 pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Some amazing pictures and videos went viral on social media post the event. At one end, Shah Rukh along with AbRam and Abhishek, was pictured enjoying a roller-coaster. Another beautiful picture of Big B offering candy floss won hearts.

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

The Bachchans later went for dinner to Mumbai’s JW Marriot Hotel and celebrated the occasion with close friends and family on Saturday.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in a film in 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is right now busy with Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.