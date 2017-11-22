You are here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets hounded by paparazzi at charity event in honour of her late father

FP Staff

Nov,22 2017 15:32 40 IST

After a delightful party for daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured celebrating her late father Krishnaraj Rai's birthday in a unique way. The 44-year-old actress sponsored 100 surgeries for children who are born with cleft lips and palates.

aishwarya rai

File image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya, along with Aaradhya, gave a surprise visit to the SMILE Train foundation to meet and greet the children undergoing treatment. She even cut a cake in the memory of her father. But an emotional Aishwarya was not quite happy with the paparazzi covering the event. At some point, she could not hold onto herself as the actress was getting irritated by the chaos resulted from the shutterbugs and even asked the photographers to stop clicking pictures for a moment, as reported by Hindustan Times.

But what happened after that stunned everybody present at the event. An agitated Aishwarya broke into tears and further requested the cameramen to stop taking snapshots. “Please stop it. You guys don’t know the work. This is not a premiere. This is not another public event. Please show some respect guys. What’s wrong with you all? asked an angry Aishwarya.

Meanwhile, Aaradhya turned six on 16 November and to celebrate the grand occasion, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan organised a grand get together. Along with legendary grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, the party was overwhelmed with glamour by the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty and their kids.

Some amazing pictures and videos went viral on social media post the event. At one end, Shah Rukh along with AbRam and Abhishek, was pictured enjoying a roller-coaster. Another beautiful picture of Big B offering candy floss won hearts.

The Bachchans later went for dinner to Mumbai’s JW Marriot Hotel and celebrated the occasion with close friends and family on Saturday. 

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in a film in 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is right now busy with Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

tags: #Aishwarya Rai #Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Baby #Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan's baby #Aishwaya Rai Bachchan #BuzzPatrol

also see

Salman Khan's Race 3 to clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan on Eid 2018

Salman Khan's Race 3 to clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan on Eid 2018

Miss World 2017 is Manushi Chhillar: The five other Indians to win the crown

Miss World 2017 is Manushi Chhillar: The five other Indians to win the crown

Aramm leaked online: Piracy hits Nayanthara-starrer 12 hours after theatrical release

Aramm leaked online: Piracy hits Nayanthara-starrer 12 hours after theatrical release