Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to return on screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun?

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has confirmed that she and her husband Abhishek Bachchan have been approached to star in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. There were reports that the duo had turned down the script of Gulab Jamun, to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Kashyap.

When asked about it, the 43-year-old actress said in a FaceTime video interview from Cannes, "We have been approached for Gulab Jamun and they have narrated us the script."

The actress, however, neither denied nor confirmed whether the star couple will be doing the film or not.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked in films like Guru, Dhoom 2 and Raavan.

Meanwhile, there were reports she will be hosting the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and when quizzed about it, she simply laughed it off.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Prior to that, she featured in Sarbjit.

"Personally I had taken time out for the past five months now. I had taken time out for my mother and my family. I just started listening to scripts from last week and have already liked two subjects," she said. "If and when we feel the time is right, we will share that with you."