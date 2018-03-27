After Madhavan opts out, Rohit Shetty signs Sonu Sood as villain in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba

Sonu Sood will next be seen as Ranveer Singh's arch nemesis as Rohit Shetty has signed the actor as the villain in Simmba.

DNA reports that Sonu has bagged the same role which was earlier offered to R Madhavan. After Madhavan underwent a surgery, possibilities of him performing action sequences in the film were ruled out. Madhavan, thus, opted out of Simmba and said it is a "huge opportunity lost."

Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost.🙈🙈 https://t.co/9YJBctaCJI — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2018

The DNA report states that before Madhavan, Abhishek Bachchan was offered the role but it did not work out.

The movie, directed by Rohit, and co-produced by him and Dharma Productions, has recently got Sara Ali Khan finalised as its leading lady. Simmba is slated to release on 28 December. It may mark Sara's Bollywood debut as her other film, Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has faced several delays.

Published Date: Mar 27, 2018 12:15 PM | Updated Date: Mar 27, 2018 12:15 PM