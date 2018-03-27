You are here:

After Madhavan opts out, Rohit Shetty signs Sonu Sood as villain in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba

FP Staff

Mar,27 2018 12:15:41 IST

Sonu Sood will next be seen as Ranveer Singh's arch nemesis as Rohit Shetty has signed the actor as the villain in Simmba.

Ranveer Singh in the first poster of Simmba. Twitter@Ranveer_Official

DNA reports that Sonu has bagged the same role which was earlier offered to R Madhavan. After Madhavan underwent a surgery, possibilities of him performing action sequences in the film were ruled out. Madhavan, thus, opted out of Simmba and said it is a "huge opportunity lost."

The DNA report states that before Madhavan, Abhishek Bachchan was offered the role but it did not work out.

The movie, directed by Rohit, and co-produced by him and Dharma Productions, has recently got Sara Ali Khan finalised as its leading lady. Simmba is slated to release on 28 December. It may mark Sara's Bollywood debut as her other film, Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has faced several delays.

