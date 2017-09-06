Aditya Pancholi threatens to sue Kangana Ranaut for alleging minor abuse

On a recent edition of The Town Hall with Barkha Dutt, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the relationship she shared with Aditya Pancholi at the start of her career was an abusive one. She also alleged that Pancholi's wife Zareena Wahab refused to help her when she sought escape from the abuse.

Now, Pinkvilla reports that Pancholi and Wahab have vowed to sue Kangana for defamation. The same report quotes Pancholi as saying, "I am very scared of her now. I really don't know what to say and time will tell who is right and who is wrong. Everyone has been saying that it's some sort of a promotional strategy and now, I feel very worried about her. If a person can say something so nasty, what can I really say. I am just worried for her."

Bollywood Lifealso quotes Pancholi as saying, "She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.”

Two years ago, Hrithik Roshan also sued Kangana for defamation after she claimed that he had an extramarital affair with her.