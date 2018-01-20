Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar records higher opening than Dangal in China, earns Rs 43.35 cr

Aamir Khan films have always had a good business record in China. After Dangal getting blockbuster success in the country now, it is Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar which has opened to a whopping $6.79 million and expected to make an overall business of $84 million, reports Forbes.

A film with a much smaller budget, Secret Superstar has done even better than Dangal and the credit can be given to the Aamir's reputation in the neighboring country.

Following this news, Taran Adarsh also tweeted the numbers on Saturday.

Aamir Khan scores yet again in China... #SecretSuperstar debuts at No 1 spot at China BO... Collects a WHOPPING $ 6.79 million [₹ 43.35 cr] on Fri... Opening day numbers are HIGHER than #Dangal there... SENSATIONAL! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2018 Another Tweet from the critic and business analyst states it is definitely the goodwill PK and Dangal have created for Aamir that played a major role in Secret Superstar's success. The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal - and prior to that #PK - created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar... Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir’s star pull is at the peak in China... Expect magical numbers yet again! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2018 According to an estimate given by a Chinese online movie ticket seller and fan rating site Maoyan.com, Secret Superstar will end up making Rs 540 crore by the end, as stated in the Forbes report. Dangal last year had collected a sum of $189 million. Other than China, Secret Superstar has also made almost Rs 150 crores from the overseas market. It is being reported that Aamir's upcoming trip to China between 23 and 26 January might escalate the business even more.

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 12:10 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 12:10 PM