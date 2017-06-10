Aamir Khan's biopic on India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma to be called 'Salute'

You are here:
Jun, 10 2017

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan has associated with producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala for Salute, a biopic on India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

The project will be jointly produced by Aamir, Screwvala and Kapur under their banners AKP, RSVP and Roy Kapur Films respectively, read a statement from the film's publicist.

Aamir Khan and Rakesh Sharma. Images from Facebook and Firstpost

Salute will be Aamir's second biopic after the grand success of Dangal.

The biopic will be helmed by Mahesh Mathai.

Aamir has worked with both the producers for films like Rang De Basanti, Delhi Belly, PK and Dangal.

At the moment, Aamir Khan is busy with Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The film went on the floors in Malta earlier this month.


