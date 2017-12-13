Aamir Khan will reportedly direct, produce and star in sci-fi franchise of his own

While Aamir Khan has reportedly walked out of Mahesh Mathai's space biopic Salute, the reason may not be creative differences alone.

DNA reports that the actual reason behind the actor’s decision to back out from the Rakesh Sharma biopic is that Aamir already has a mega production plan of his own for next year.

The celebrated actor wants to start working on the project as soon as he finishes his schedule of Thugs of Hindostan, which he is shooting alongside Amitabh Bachchan for Yash Raj Films. It is the only movie Aamir currently has following Secret Superstar’s record-breaking success.

The same report states that his mega project of Aamir will be a sci-fi one which he wants to produce, direct and act in. He wants to make about five sequels of it over a period of 10 years.

Meanwhile, in the planning stage, Salute was expected to release on the Independence Day, 2018. Aamir would have started working on the film in January. Now, the makers have reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan to portray the lead role, but there is no official confirmation on it yet.

The Rakesh Sharma biopic may is not the only space movie that Bollywood is working on. Sushant Singh Rajput, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan are also expected to star in Chanda Mama Door Ke for which Sushant reportedly had to take vigorous training at NASA.