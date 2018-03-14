You are here:

Aamir Khan to make his Instagram debut on 53rd birthday; actor spends the day shooting for Thugs of Hindostan

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, who turns 53 on Wednesday, will expand his digital imprints on his birthday by making his debut on Instagram.

Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via an Instagram account.

He currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users, and through photo-sharing platform Instagram, Aamir will keep fans abreast about his life and projects, said a statement.

This year, Aamir will be having a working birthday as shooting for his mega project Thugs of Hindostan is underway in Jodhpur.

Published Date: Mar 14, 2018 09:15 AM | Updated Date: Mar 14, 2018 09:15 AM