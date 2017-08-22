A Gentleman: 'Laagi Na Choote' song underlines Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry

'Bandook Meri Laila' showed us a glimpse into the steamy romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in Raj and DK's upcoming action romance A Gentleman. The latest song, 'Laagi Na Choote', is an out and out romantic number that makes the most of their easy chemistry.

'Laagi Na Choote', sung as warmly by Arijit Singh as ever, has Jacqueline and Sidharth taking their onscreen relationship to the next level. While 'Bandook Meri Laila' had the two of them engage in erotica in the midst of action sequences. However, 'Laagi Na Choote' sees them involved in intimate lovemaking scenes.

While their chemistry is the highlight of the song, Sidharth's expressions at a couple of junctures look rather misplaced. But Sachin-Jigar's melodious music (the guitars are magical) and Priya Saraiya's breezy lyrics save the day.

What this song adds to the film is a much-needed layer of deep intense romance that the lead pair shares. This new development shows that the movie is not all about action and fun-filled dance numbers.

A Gentleman also stars Suniel Shetty, Darshan Kumar, Kushal Punjabi, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Rajit Kapur. It is produced by Fox Star Studios and is slated to release this Friday on 25 August, along with Habib Faisal's musical Qaidi Band, Kushan Nandy's action thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Amol Gupte's kids' action adventure film Sniff.