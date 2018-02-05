You are here:

Bollywood stars take the #PadmanChallenge; Abhishek Bachchan turns 42: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

Celebrities take the #PadmanChallenge

Bollywood stars are posing with pads in an attempt to end the shame and stigma around menstruation. The challenge was started by the Padman team — Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte — in the run up to their upcoming film.

The motion poster of Baa Baaa Black Sheep is here

Happily Presenting the motion poster of @VishwasPaandya’s #baabaaablacksheep. A comedy film I am really looking forward to. https://t.co/jwFQO67PHW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 5, 2018

The motion poster of Maniesh Paul and Anupam Kher's upcoming dark comedy, Baa Baaa Black Sheep, has been released. The film also stars Manjari Fadnnis and Annu Kapoor.

Vidyut Jamwal's intriguing look in Junglee

Here's a glimpse of #Junglee... Check out the video featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Bhola, his co-star from the film... Chuck Russell directs... Dussehra 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/HUsaRcrcTg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2018

Here's an EXCLUSIVE pic from the action-adventure film #Junglee... Stars Vidyut Jammwal... Hollywood director Chuck Russell [#TheMask, #ScorpionKing] tells a unique story of a family and their relationship with elephants. pic.twitter.com/Ig6V9WN0F2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2018

It looks like Bollywood has found its new obsession — elephants! After Rana Daggubati, Vidyut Jamwal plays the keeper of the mighty tusker. Here's a glimpse from his movie, Junglee.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have a ball at Lakmé Fashion Week

#rockedit#bebo❤️ both in @anamikakhanna.in #lfw2018#grandfinale#sistersister#blackandwhite A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:33am PST

Kareena Kapoor, who walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna's stunning collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week, was seen posing with sister Karisma backstage.



Amitabh Bachchan's emotional message for Abhishek Bachchan

T 2604 - #HBDAbhishekBachchan .. who is in a time zone out of the country .. !!

एक समय था पिता पुत्र का हाथ थाम के चलता था ; अब पुत्र हाथ थाम के चलाता है पिता को ! pic.twitter.com/JJKQjS02X7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish him. Sr Bachchan threw it back to the Abhishek's childhood and put up a collage of some old pictures. Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam's playtime

Doting dad Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of his son, AbRam. In the photo, AbRam can be seen hooked to the screen of his Ipad, watching something intently.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 16:35 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 16:42 PM