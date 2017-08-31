Bollywood actor, filmmaker Neeraj Vora shows signs of improvement after being in coma for 10 months

Actor and director Neeraj Vora, who is known for his work in films like Rangeela, Daud and Welcome Back, has been in the coma for the last 10 months. Now, it is being reported that he is showing signs of improvement.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Vora was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he suffered a massive heart and brain stroke in October 2016 during one of his business trips to the city. Soon after he slipped into a coma and remained so for 10 months.

Meanwhile, he was shifted from AIIMS to Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home in Mumbai in March 2017, reports Mumbai Mirror. A room in Nadiadwala’s Juhu home, Barkat Villa, has been converted into a fully-functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipped with a 24-hour nurse, a ward boy and a cook. A physiotherapist, neurosurgeon, acupuncture therapist and general physician visit Vora every week, reports Mirror.

Speaking about Vora's condition, Nadiadwala said, "Over the last five months, his condition has improved slightly, he can blink to communicate and is in a semi-conscious state. He's been responding to audio therapy, particularly when we play his father’s (Pandit Vinayak Rai Nanalal Vora) music. He has yet to recover his speech but there are no infections or bed sores and the doctors have assured us that his life is out of danger."

Vora has acted in films such as Company, Pukar, Satya,Baadshah and Mann. He has written the screenplay for films like Hera Pheri, Rangeela, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. He has donned the cap of the director with films like Phir Hera Pheri and Kamal Haasan's iconic Chachi 420.