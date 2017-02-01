Bogan, Si3, Motta Sheva Ketta Shiva: With 3 cop films releasing, will formula work for Kollywood?

After a lull in the trend, February will see a slew of cop movies in Kollywood.

One of Tamil cinema’s favourite heroes is the angry, Dirty Harry-type of cop who takes on the corrupt system and goes after the scum of the earth. Every hero worth his box-office clout in Kollywood has played the larger-than-life cop, giving him an opportunity to deliver crowd-pleasing punch lines and taking on an army of bad guys single-handedly.

There are three big movies lined up for release in February: Jayam Ravi and Aravind Swamy’s Bogan on 2 February, Suriya's long delayed Si3 (Singam 3) on 9 February and Raghava Lawrence’s Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva on 17 February.

This is where it gets interesting. A section of the industry feels that showing a cop as a good guy on screen may backfire at this point in time —as in reality, the Tamil Nadu police were shown in a bad light following the jallikattu agitation. The visuals of policemen engaging in violence had gone viral on social media and Tamil news channels.

For the producers, however, delaying the release of the films is not an option (Si3 especially has had a bumpy road to its theatrical release). They must bank on the proven commercial success of the fiery-cop-taking-on-corruption formula.

Hari, the director of the Singam franchise, said: “Singam is one of the most successful franchise films in India, because people love Suriya's characterisation of the clean, efficient and no-nonsense cop Durai Singam. I’m sure Si3 will work and depending on its success, we will decide whether or not to continue with the franchise.”

The big buzz is that the Jayam Ravi-Aravind Swamy starrer Bogan (produced by Prabhu Deva) is a rip-off of John Woo’s Face Off. In Bogan, Jayam Ravi plays a cop, with Aravind Swamy as his close friend, ad the bad guy. Sources say that the producers are trying to cash in on the success of the same team’s Thani Oruvan, which was a super hit. However, Jayam Ravi says: “Yes, I play a cop in Bogan but there is no truth in the film being inspired by Face Off. This is something different and a first-of-its-kind in Tamil cinema packaged with elements of fun, mystery, adventure and romance.”

A week later Suriya’s Si3 will release and he will once again play the tough cop and will be after international crime syndicate. A teaser with just English dialogues spoken by Suriya has gone viral. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green the producers of the film has said : “Suriya has the biggest market as far as collections are concerned in Kollywood, after Superstar Rajinikanth. The Singam franchise has always been goldmine for us.”

Meanwhile Raghava Lawrence, the choreographer-turned-action hero is playing a cop in Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, a remake of Telugu hit Pataas. The film is hitting the screens on 17 February and is said to be a 'masala' action entertainer. The film tells the story of a good cop who uses bad techniques to take on the villains. Lawrence is currently riding a wave of popularity as he had supported the student community and was at the forefront of the jallikattu agitation on Marina Beach. The trailer of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva went viral and has nearly touched two million views, thanks to Lawrence’s current star status.

Which of the cops will win over audiences? The answers will emerge by the end of this February.