Bobby Darling files FIR against husband for domestic abuse and dowry harassment

Actor Bobby Darling has sued her Bhopal-based husband Ramnik Sharma for domestic abuse, unnatural sex and dowry harassment.

The Times of Indiareports that Bobby accused her husband of not only usurping her property but also abusing her after getting drunk. The same report quotes her as saying, "Ramnik would beat me up after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs with every second man. He also usurped my property and money. He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai, and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought a SUV using my money immediately after the marriage. Now, I am left with nothing. He had paid the building's security guards to keep an eye on me, and they would inform him of all my moves."

On the other hand, the same daily quotes Ramnik as saying, "Bobby is lying blatantly. She is the one who fled with my property papers, money and gold, and I have filed an FIR against her. She was after my money. I have never hit her. She is not a bechari to take domestic abuse lying low. Why didn't she ever bring it up with the media or anyone close to her? I have proofs for all my claims. She wants me arrested so that she can have all my property. The Mumbai flat she is talking about is mine and so is the Bhopal penthouse, which I bought for her as she was not willing to stay with my mother."

Currently, Bobby has fled from her husband's home and returned to her mother's place in Delhi. She has filed an FIR with Delhi police alleging her husband of domestic abuse and unnatural sex, along with accusing him, his mother and brother of dowry harassment, as per the same report.