Black Panther will 'absolutely' have a sequel, says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige

Black Panther has ruled the box-office around the globe ever since its 19 February release. The Marvel superhero movie has made a total of $940 million, and is inching closer to the $1 billion mark. The Ryan Coogler directed movie has received rave reviews from all corners, and holds an impressive 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Panther is still running strong in the theaters, and also released in China on 9 March.

According to reports in Deadline, Black Panther made a total of $22.7 million on it's opening day in China. This makes it the 3rd, or 4th, best opening day figure ever for an Marvel Cinematic Universe title after Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War.

It therefore makes perfect sense for Marvel to be working on a Black Panther sequel.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly.

“One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

Talking about Black Panther, Feige also said that Marvel Studios has "a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."

Published Date: Mar 10, 2018 15:45 PM | Updated Date: Mar 10, 2018 15:45 PM