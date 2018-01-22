Black Panther: Baahubali dialogue-writer Manoj Muntashir roped in to write for Hindi version of Marvel's upcoming

Mumbai: Writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the Hindi dialogues for the Baahubali films, has been roped in to script the dialogues for the Hindi version of forthcoming Hollywood film Black Panther.

Disney India has roped in Muntashir to recreate the larger-than-life action, powerful dialogues and further enhance the royalty and mystique of the world of Black Panther in the movie's Hindi version as well, according to a statement.

Muntashir is excited to add a "local context" to the storyline without losing the original essence.

"It's every man's fantasy to be a superhero and have mind-blowing super powers. In this realm of fantasy films, Marvel has some of the most powerful and loved superheroes in the world! When Disney India approached me to script the Hindi dialogues for Black Panther's dubbed version, I was extremely excited, not just as a writer but also as a fan," Muntashir said.

"Of what I have watched so far, Black Panther has a very unique and intriguing plot. For a writer, it is always challenging to add local context to the dialogues without losing the original essence. I'm very thrilled to be part of the Marvel Universe," he added.

Set shortly after Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther will see T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king. However, when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king and Black Panther is tested.

Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said: "Given the excitement surrounding the release of Black Panther in India, as well as its direct connect with Avengers: Infinity War, it was paramount for us to ensure that all localisation efforts on the movie worked towards enhancing the movie's appeal and at the same time retained the essence of the film.

"Manoj Muntashir was our instinctive choice to bring alive the magnificence and mysticism of Black Panther in its Hindi version. We intend to make the Hindi version as appealing as the English version to its respective audience and want all superhero fans across the country to witness this epic spectacle in the theatres."

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars actors like Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o. It will open in India on 16 February.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 15:56 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 15:56 PM