You are here:

Black Panther advance ticket sales surpass all previous superhero movies; sets new Marvel record

New York: Advance ticket sales to Marvel’s Black Panther are outpacing all superhero movies on Fandango.

The online ticket service said on Wednesday that Black Panther is currently outselling its previous record-holder for presale, 2016′s Batman v Superman. Following gushing early reaction from Monday night’s premiere, Ryan Coogler’s film is the top daily ticket-seller on Fandango.

According to a report on Variety, it even topped Captain America: Civil War, which previously had the best first day of pre-sales for a movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Black Panther doesn’t open until 16 February, but anticipation is especially strong for the first superhero movie in years starring a black lead character. The premiere in Los Angeles was attended by the film’s cast decked in regal African-themed attire.

The film from director Ryan Coogler had its first screenings on Monday night. Official reviews won’t go out until 6 February, but audiences at the select screenings were able to share non-spoiler reactions on social media.

Black Panther features a largely black cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o. It follows T’Challa (Boseman) after the death of his father, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and his ascension to the throne.

A few called it Marvel’s most political film to date.

Analysts are forecasting a President’s Day weekend debut for Black Panther of at least $100 million in North America.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:21 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:21 PM