Black Mirror: These might be the titles and directors of the episodes of Season 4

Black Mirror is back to scare the wits out of you and instill a fear of modern technology.

The dystopian anthology series, which has becoming one the scariest (and critically acclaimed) shows on Netflix has reportedly announced the titles for its fourth run. Charlie Brooker initially started the series on Channel 4 before it was moved to Netflix for its critically acclaimed third run and a Reddit post seems to have acquired a confirmed list of the episode titles and the directors for the series.

While we all know that Jodie Foster was already confirmed to be directing an episode, it looks like David Slade, who is currently impressing with his work on Neil Gaiman adaptation American Gods and has also worked on the series Hannibal, will also be directing an episode mysteriously titled Metal Head.

Sherlock director Toby Haynes is directing the episode titled USS Callister which, if the Reddit post is to be believed is about a space age adventure while Crocodile, an Australia-set drama is being helmed by Boardwalk Empire directer Jogn Hillcoat.

While the the director of Black Museum is missing, Digital Spy might have the plot of the film. During a podcast interview, Penn Jillette, the famous magician mentioned that he wrote a short story a few years ago about his time staying in a Spanish welfare hospital way back in 1981. "During that time, I got this idea for this short story called 'The Pain Addict'." I was postulating a future where you could put a gizmo on your head and feel someone else's pain. So there would be doctors whose whole job it was to feel pain and say, 'His left arm is broken.' 'That's not actually appendicitis, that's a cancer thing.'"