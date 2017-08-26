Black Mirror season 4 trailer: Six episode titles revealed; more of dystopian tech future in store

Netflix's science-fiction anthology series Black Mirror is all set to enter its fourth season. The show, from its first season itself, has been able impress audiences because of its absurd-yet-realistic content which is often set against the backdrop of a dystopian world or alternative future.

The season 4 trailer was launched on 25 August, and it gives a sneak-peek into what the upcoming episodes will be about.

The streaming network unveiled all the details — cast and episode titles — at the Edinburgh International TV Festival, along with announcing the teaser. The six stories of this season are titled Crocodile, Arkangel, Hang The DJ, USS Callister, Metalhead and Black Museum.

Like its previous seasons, this one too will delve into the space of "collective unease with the modern world" and the way modern-day technology is affecting the lives and minds of people who are constantly using it every day, every night, every moment — every time and everywhere.

The series, based on the "techno-paranoia" world similar to that of Twilight Zone, shows the darker side of the black screen which we tap into at homes (TV, desktop computers, iPads, iPhones etc), in offices, in public spaces.

Here are the details of the dystopian anthology series created by Charlie Brooker:

Arkangel: Directed by Jodie Foster, stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague.

Black Museum: Directed by Colm McCarthy, stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun.

Crocodile: Directed by John Hillcoat, stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar.

Hang the DJ: Directed by Tim Van Patten, stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden.

Metalhead: Directed by David Slade, stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer.

USS Callister: Directed by Toby Haynes, stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel.

Brooker has single-handedly written all the episodes except for USS Callister where William Bridges has collaborated as a co-writer.

Here is the trailer:

