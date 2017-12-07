Black Mirror is back with seven trailers of fourth season; release date confirmed for 29 December

Netflix has confirmed that Black Mirror is returning to the streaming service on 29 December 2017. Charlie Brooker's dystopian show, which satirises modern society and our use of technology, has received widespread critical acclaim for the its eerie resemblance to the current society and its ever-increasing dependence on technology. Netflix has started to give viewers a slow dose of the upcoming season with teasers for all the six episodes, and a full trailer.

Black Mirror, which won the 2017 Emmy Awards for television movie and television movie writing, will return with six new episodes. The six episodes will star actors such as such as Rosemarie Dewitt, Jesse Plemons and Aldis Hodge. Jodie Foster has directed an episode this season.

Here are the teasers for the episodes.

Crocodile



Crocodile takes place in Iceland in a future where memories are no longer private. It stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar, and is directed by John Hillcoat.

Arkangel



Arkangel follows a single mother and her daughter over the course of several years as the daughter matures. It stars La La Land’s Rosemarie DeWitt and is directed by Jodie Foster

Hang the DJ

Black Mirror's take on Tinder gone awry looks terrifying. In this episode, a dating app not only decides who you can date, but also when your relationship will expire. It stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden, and is directed by Game of Thrones' Tim Van Patten.

USS Callister



USS Callister is a feature length episode set in space. It has been directed by Toby Haynes and stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel.

Metalhead

Metalhead is a story about survival in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world plagued by killer robot dogs. It stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer. It is director by Breaking Bad's David Slade and is the first completely black and white episode.

Black Museum



Black Museum follows the story of a young woman who visits the museum and learns about a few specific attractions, allowing the episode to tell multiple, shorter stories within. It is directed by Colm McCarthy and stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, Babs Olusanmokun and Aldis Hodge.

And the season trailer!

The full-season trailer combines footage from all six new episodes into a definitive statement about Black Mirror: happiness is temporary, the world is dreadfully frightening, but everything happens for a reason.