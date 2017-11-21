You are here:

BJP leader Surajpal Singh Amu booked for placing bounty on Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's heads

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Tuesday booked Haryana BJP leader Surajpal Singh Amu for allegedly announcing a Rs 10 crore reward to anyone beheading Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone.

A case has been registered against Amu, the chief media coordinator of the BJP's Haryana unit, for criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the sector 29 police station on a complaint filed by a Bhansali fan, a police official said.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of Chakkarpur village in Gurugram, in his complaint said that his "feelings were badly hurt" by the BJP leader's recent statement.

"I saw Amu announcing a Rs 10 crore reward for beheading film actress Padukone and filmmaker Bhansali on a news channel. He has threatened both of dire consequences. Lives of Padukone and Bhansali were in danger. Please take action against Amu," Kumar said in his complaint.

Amu, meanwhile, remained defiant and dared the Haryana Police to arrest him.

The BJP leader said he stood firmly by his statement whether he remained in the party or not.

Amu said he made the statement personally as a "Rajput" and not as an office-bearer of the party.

Earlier, Amu had claimed that legendary queen Padmavati had been improperly depicted in the film by the same name, and reportedly offered Rs 10 crore to anyone beheading Bhansali and Padukone.

We have registered a case in this connection and the initial probe is in progress, Ravinder Kumar (PRO) Gurugram Police said.