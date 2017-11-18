Bilal: Mammootty returns with sequel to cult classic Big B; Dulquer Salmaan shares first look

Mammootty fans rejoice! A sequel to the 2007 blockbuster film Big B (which starred Malayalam actor Mammootty in the lead) has been announced. The movie will be titled Bilal; named after the lead character in Big B. The sequel will (once again) be helmed by Amal Neerad, who made his directorial debut with Big B.

The news broke out when Dulquer Salmaan (Mammootty's son and actor) took to Twitter to share the development as well as unveil the first look of the upcoming film. Although the poster didn't divulge too many details, it seems to fit perfectly into the action-thriller genre which Bilal belongs to.

Salmaan himself has previously worked with Neerad in the anthology movie 5 Sundarikal and CIA - Comrade in America.

The news of the sequel sent Mammootty fans in a tizzy, with Bilal from Big B being one of the most memorable on-screen characters portrayed by the Malayalam star. A no-nonsense man — Bilal spoke less, packed heavy punches and was always ready for action. Big B was touted as an unofficial remake of the Hollywood film Four Brothers which starred Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund in lead roles.

Besides being in the director's chair, Neerad will also be producing Bilal under his banner Amal Neerad Productions.

Apart from Bilal, Mammootty will be seen in the upcoming films Streetlights and Masterpiece. He also confirmed recently that he will play Kunjalumarakkar in a biopic directed by Santosh Sivan.

Bilal is expected to hit theater screens in 2018.