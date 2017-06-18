Bigg Boss Telugu teaser: Jr NTR pulls off James Bond 007's GoldenEye act

The teaser of the most anticipated television reality show Bigg Boss's Telugu version teaser is out. The host of the show - Junior NTR looks dapper in every sense in the introductory video.

Music composer SS Thaman took to his Twitter account on 17 June to unveil the Bigg Boss Telugu teaser:

Here we go guys the #bigbossteluguteaser and my love to our dear darling @tarak9999 ♥️https://t.co/WUQqeX1cZQ@StarMaa

♥️

Thaman — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 17, 2017

SS Thaman has previosuly composed music for Junior NTR's films. Some of them are Brindavanam (2010), Baadshah (2013) and Rabhasa (2014).

The teaser looks promising with all the pyrotechnics at the background and dancing silhouettes of women. It gives you the feeling of the opening theme song of Pierce Brosnan's GoldenEye (1995). It was the first movie for Brosnan as the English spy. Half way through the video one can see the signature eye of Bigg Boss that too made out of fire. With such heat building in the teaser itself, there is no wonder that this installment of Bigg Boss in Telugu is in fact going to be a gala event. Junior NTR's presence in the show, as the host, has already grabbed it enough eye balls.

It is for the first time that the Telugu superstar will be seen hosting a television show. Bigg Boss Telugu will be aired on Star Maa.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Alok Jain, the Business Head of Star Maa, had said,"With Junior NTR, one of the most popular and revered Telugu stars as the host, we look forward to engage a diverse spectrum of viewers. On the show, our endeavour will be to continuously innovate keeping in mind the sensibilities of this market. This will be an experience unlike any seen on Telugu TV before."

The teaser is here:

