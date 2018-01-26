Bigg Boss season 11 becomes a huge success, tops TRP charts leaving behind TV show Kundali Bhagya

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 11 turns out to be a huge success. Started in October 2017, the show has seen huge TRP ratings throughout its run until it came to a closure on 14 January with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress Shilpa Shinde bagging the winner's trophy.

With reality-show celebrities making an entry in season 11, the show's popularity skyrocketed to another level. While this season's contestants Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, and of course the winner (Shinde) fought, argued and made controversies inside the Bigg Boss house, the makers of the show made huge money out of those.

According to a report by BARC, during the third week of January (13-19 January) Bigg Boss was the most-watched show in the Hindi GEC (Urban) category leaving behind shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya.

BARC also revealed the same on social media:

The Times of India, in one of its reports suggests that reality shows acing the popularity charts is a trend — earlier Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati also earned massive popularity during their run on TV.

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 13:03 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 13:03 PM