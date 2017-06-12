Priyanka Chopra remembers her father, Bachchans get nostalgic: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This week's guide is filled with reminiscence and good vibes, with a look at Priyanka Chopra remembering her dad, Sara Ali Khan visiting Kedarnath for an auspicious start to her film and Katrina Kaif motivating us all to wake up on Sundays and not be couch potatoes.

Priyanka Chopra remembers her father

Thinking of u always dad. #familytime❤️ #june10 #4years A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

Family. Beautiful. Together. One. @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 #Dad A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

An emotional Priyanka Chopra posted several pictures of her late father on his death anniversary. She spoke about how she missed him and that she is always thinking of him. The pictures she uploaded, from her at the Miss Universe ceremony to a childhood picture, were equally touching.

Mandira Bedi vacations in Sri Lanka

Getting some #pooltime in with my #littleman splashing around behind me! @airbnb #livelikealocal #tuesdayflow #colombo A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

Mandira Bedi knows how to achieve the work-life balance like no one else. The TV host may have been busy with a cricket event one day ago, but she was vacationing in sunny Sri Lanka last week. She posted pictures by the pool in her AirBnB stay, where she and her son had a ball.

Abhisheek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan visit Kedarnath

With the blessings of our mighty god #shiva we embark on a new journey of faith, divinity and love, #kedarnath @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan @guyintheskypictures #jaibholenath 🙏 A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

..and i had with me this beautiful bundle of energy #saraalikhan to start off this journey to the heart of #shiva #kedarnath @guyintheskypictures #jaibholenath 🙏 A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

With their upcoming project about to roll on floors, director-actor duo Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan visited Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, which is also the name of their film. He called Sara his "beautiful bundle of energy".

Katrina Kaif's Ice Bucket Challenge

Best way to get yourself awake on a working Sunday . #myownicebucketchallenge A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Instagram's latest star Katrina Kaif has been opening up about her daily routine off late on the social media platform, and now she has taken the Ice Bucket Challenge, but given it her own twist. She showed her fans how she wakes herself up on Sundays when she has to work: by dunking her face in a bowl of ice!

Bachchan Sr and Jr wax nostalgic about Amitabh's Coolie days

Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse - ABHISHEK A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

#throwbackthursday A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a black-and-white picture of Abhishek playing nurse to cheer him up when he had an accident during the shoot of Coolie. Abhishek added to the nostalgia by putting up another picture of the Bachchan family taken on the same day.