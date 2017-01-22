Bigg Boss 10, Weekend Ka Vaar, 21 January, 2017: Shah Rukh Khan arrives; Mona Lisa bids adieu

With just one week left for the finale, this is the last Weekend Ka Vaar which calls for unlimited fun as some of Bollywood’s big personalities and the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges – Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde, join host Salman Khan for a fun filled evening full of dance, drama and entertainment. And as they say the best is kept for the last -- the entry of Shah Rukh Khan.

But before that, Salman meets the contestants through Jio TV and he first congratulates the new bride Mona Lisa who tied the knot with her long-time beau Vikrant Rajpoot in the house few days back. Along with Manu, Salman sings the song, ‘Baabul ki duayen’ and tells her that she was the lucky one as she didn't have to face any stress in organising her wedding with all the arrangements been made in the house. He tells Mona that they have beautifully captured her entire marriage in a wedding album and gets all the housemates to see it. Salman also adds that Vikrant is a lucky man to have Mona as his wedded wife.

Further, Salman discusses the previous tasks, and while discussing the ‘Postman’ task, "which had lot of emotions beneath the surface", he questions Lopa that if she was sorted (as she kept saying) then why she waited till the end and take the decision of throwing Mona’s parcel in fire, only after she had seen Mona, Manu and Manveer perform the task. Lopa justifies by saying that after she was able to read the letter sent by her sister which was thrown by Bani in fire, she changed her mind. Manu felt that Lopa was playing safe and of the entire lot only Mona was the most sorted who was clear that she wants to deliver the parcel to him (Manu) and get nominated. Salman also questioned everybody that if Mona was sorted and had decided to give the parcel to Manu then why didn’t the others deliver the parcel and got nominated. He also tells Lopa that the task was clearly about being selfless or selfish and there was no reason to get confused.

Moving on to discussing the next task – ‘Bungee Rope’, Salman congratulates Manveer for facing the ‘torture’ for four and a half hours. He also points out to Manu and Manveer that they were far more aggressive whereas Team Bani was gentler. Salman also pulls up Rohan for blaming his own team for the defeat. Bani says that Rohan often calls her weak and accepts that unlike Manu and Manveer she can’t do the task with so much passion. Soon Appy Fizz caller of the week questions Rohan (who is nominated along with Mona) that why he felt that Mona may get saved because of all the limelight that she was getting because of her wedding. Rohan justifies by saying that after all it was a game show and people’s decision can tilt.

Next, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges get on a hilarious ride and entertain everyone with their funny antics. Starting the episode on a groovy note, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hedge, along with Salman, dance to 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'. Up next, Salman gets Karan, Jacqueline, Ganesh and Farah to put themselves in the place of the contestants and react to different situations thrown at them. While Farah becomes Bani, Jacqueline acts like her arch enemy, Lopa. Ganesh enacts Rohan while Karan acts like the crybaby Mona. Farah and Jacqueline get into a funny banter as Lopa and Bani say nasty things to each other. As Jacqueline comments on Farah’s tattoos, Farah in return calls her nyay ki murti. Farah takes a jibe at Jacqueline and tells her that she has the capability to scare everyone by just removing her makeup. Farah also asks Karan to behave like Mona and simply cry as that’s the only thing that she does the best. While this leaves everyone in splits, Salman jokingly says that Karan, Farah, Ganesh and Jacqueline acted worse than the contestants.

Furthermore, Salman asks Karan, Jacqueline, Ganesh and Farah to give quirky titles to the housemates as they interact with them through JIO TV. While Manveer gets Bhai-the-way award for saying ‘Bhai’ on loop while talking to Salman, Bani is presented with Overacting Queen award. Both, Karan and Farah, are full of praise for Bani, who they find honest, beautiful, spirited, bindaas and dignified. Karan congratulates Mona and jokes that if he decides to sign Mona for his Dharma Productions then her contract will last longer than her marriage that happened in the Bigg Boss house. Farah, an avid Bigg Boss viewer, who every year keeps a party for the Bigg Boss contestants, is in two minds whether she wants to do the same this year fearing that ousted contestants like Swami Om might land up at her place. After spending some quality time with the contestants, Karan, Jacqueline, Ganesh and Farah make an exit.

Getting to the most difficult part of the evening, Salman further announces the name of the evicted contestant. Rohan appears nervous. Salman finally breaks the suspense and announces Mona’s name. He says, that he is happy to evict Mona because now she was married and it was time for her to go to her own home, and in good humour, he says, “Mona, leave my home and go to your own home.” This can be called as the most happy exit in the history of Bigg Boss show. When Mona leaves, Lopa is heard telling Rohan that Mona was saved by the viewers several times in the past but she nominated herself during the ‘Postman’ task which could have disappointed the viewers and her fans, and hence they voted her out.

Before the episode draws to a close, Raees Shah Rukh Khan joins Sultan Salman Khan on stage and both have a fun interaction; they talk about each other’s favourite songs. This was hinting at the next task which will reveal the contestants’ singing talent but with a twist. They have to sing while eating cup cakes. The team gets divided with Manu and Bani in one team (Team Karan) and Manveer and Lopa in the other team (Team Arjun), and they are judged through live voting by people. Before the competition starts, Shah Rukh tells Salman that he has a feeling that Team Arjun will win. Well, his prediction comes true. Both the teams give their best shot and Manveer and Lopa or Team Arjun emerge winner with 80 per cent of audiences’ vote while Manu and Bani get 66 per cent of votes. Even as Manu and Bani performed better and did well in the task, Manveer, who is now known as the ‘Desi Rockstar’, and Lopa, won probably due to Manveer’s immense popularity.

And with a promise to return in the next episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman and Shah Rukh end the episode on a mysterious note with the former saying that he will be back tomorrow with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wale Shah Rukh Khan besides Sunny Leone, who has performed the ‘Laila Main Laila' number in Shah Rukh’s Raees.