Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om detained by Lonavla police to keep him away from finale?

News reports have stated that controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has been detained by the Lonavla police on the grounds that he might disrupt the grand finale of the Colors TV reality show that is being shot and telecast tonight (Sunday, 29 January).

The Indian Express reported that Om was on his way to the Bigg Boss sets when he was held by the Lonavla police. The report stated that the self-proclaimed godman would only be released once the show's finale was complete. The development was also reported by other media outlets.

However, the makers of the show refused to confirm if the incident had indeed taken place. Firstpost's Seema Sinha, who was present at the Bigg Boss 10 grand finale shoot said Lonavla police denied having Om in their custody. Further, sources stated that Om was present in Delhi at least four hours before his alleged detention in Lonavla is said to have taken place.

Several news channels attempted to reach Om. However, he did not respond to their requests for comment.

Swami Om's stint on this season of Bigg Boss was marked by major controversies. He was finally forcibly ousted from the Colors TV show for urinating on fellow contestants.

After leaving the show, Om made threats in a televised interview against Bigg Boss 10's makers and host Salman Khan, stating that he would 'cause a ruckus' and disrupt the finale shoot.

The Big Boss 10 season grand finale will be aired live tonight on Colors TV. Manveer Gurjar, Bani J and Lopamudra Raut are the contenders for the winner's trophy.