Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra says, 'Manu's negative, Bani's selfish; Manveer, Lopa deserve to win'

A lot of people were rooting for Rohan Mehra to become one of the finalists on Colors TV's Bigg Boss 10, but the television actor of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, was evicted on Wednesday (25 January) in a mid-week elimination.

The actor did not take the news very well.

“Everybody is saying that I played well but what is the use if I didn’t stay till the end?” laments Rohan, who was pitted against Bani J in the eliminations this week. Rohan was evicted at midnight and his elimination was quite a dramatic affair. Bigg Boss asked both Bani and Rohan to stand together in front of two buzzers. The entire set-up was in the garden area of the house. Two posters of Bani and Rohan were also placed in front of them. Bani and Rohan had to press their buzzers together. As they did, Rohan’s poster burned into flames, which clearly meant that his journey on the show has come to an end. “But I feel happy that I survived till the finale week. I have come out confident. Honestly, I never expected to stay in the show for so long. I did not enter the show with a strategy and just went with the flow,” said Rohan, speaking to us after his ouster.

While two of his senior colleagues from the television industry — his screen father, Karan Mehra, who was evicted within five weeks, and Gaurav Chopra, who was voted out after a little over 10 weeks — were ousted, Rohan survived till the finale week, and he attributes this to his passion towards the game and various tasks. “I did almost every task pretty well. It’s not just my fame that has helped me reach till here. Rahul Dev is a big star, Gaurav has worked in even Hollywood films...But at times, luck plays a role. Had I not got nominated I would have been in the finale,” said Rohan, adding, “I definitely deserved more than Bani and Manu; I played better than both of them and I regret being out of the show.”

Rohan’s journey in the Bigg Boss house wasn’t a very smooth one. He felt that the makers weren’t fair to him and that he was targeted. Though he wanted to participate in a lot of the challenges, he couldn’t because of being nominated for the entire season for scuffling with Swami Om when the latter ruined his task. “It was really very unfair to me. My captaincy was taken away even as the rest of the contestants also made the same mistake when they were the captains of the house. The commoners were spared for the rules they flouted, whereas we were punished. Even the others had pushed Swami Om several times but when I pushed him for trying to spoil my task, I was nominated for the entire season which hampered my game. It was the worst moment for me in the show. Then, in the recent finale task, I came out of the room first and Lopa followed me, we didn't break the rule intentionally, but Rs 10 lakh was deducted from our prize money. All this showed me in a negative light,” said a disappointed sounding Rohan.

Rohan felt the entire 'celebrities' versus 'Indiawale' concept was skewed from the start. "Right from the start, they were unfair to celebrities which was quite obvious," said Rohan. "Even before the game began, we were made the 'sevaks' and Indiawale the 'maaliks', for no particular reason — though it must have been interesting to watch. And then, our thinking was very different from the Indiawale. They were least bothered about how they will look from outside and they often crossed the limits when it came to their behaviour. Look at Swami Om and Priyanka, who were finally thrown out of the house. Nothing affected them but we felt trapped with all this happening as we couldn’t behave in the same manner. They were good to our faces but not behind our backs. Manu, for instance, is a very negative guy.”

And Rohan, who is rooting for his friend Lopamudra, has a lot to say about Bani as well. “Bani may be very popular with a huge fan following, and most of the celebrities know her, but she is extremely selfish and in fact, she is the least liked contestant in the show. Even if you are friends with her, she makes things very difficult with her endless taunts. It is very difficult to stay with her in the house. She has not contributed much, she has not done the tasks well and she has never taken a stand. I don’t understand how she has this kind of fan following and there are also these rumours floating that she will win," said Rohan before asserting: "(It is) Manveer and Lopa (who) are good and deserving.”

It was felt by some that his friendship with Lopa affected Rohan's game. However, Rohan disagrees with this observation. “I wasn’t playing any game, I was being what I am. Lopa helped me a lot, she always stood by me, she cooked for me for over 100 days, I will always be there for her. Earlier, I was close to Karan, Gaurav and Rahul and when they left Lopa became my good friend. I wasn’t her 'puppy dog' as Bani once said. I don’t know how they finally present the show — it may not be scripted but it is well edited.”

So will Rohan continue to stay friends with Lopa? “Yes, obviously. Our friendship was not just for the cameras. We have actually become good friends and I’m looking forward to meeting her after the show ends in the next few days,” he said.